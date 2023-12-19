Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in DeKalb County, Georgia today, we've got what you need.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenforest Christian Academy at Cullman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at W. D. Mohammed High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
