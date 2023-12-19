Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Dougherty County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jenkins County High School at Westover Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savannah High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McIntosh High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
