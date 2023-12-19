How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Southern vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Georgia Southern Eagles' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Georgia Southern has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.
- The Georgia Southern Eagles are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles sit at 151st.
- The Georgia Southern Eagles' 67.7 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 74.4 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 74.4 points, Georgia Southern is 0-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.6.
- At home, the Georgia Southern Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.2.
- Georgia Southern made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 64-56
|UNF Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 82-77
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Enmarket Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.