The Queens Royals (6-6) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Mercer Bears (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercer vs. Queens matchup.

Mercer vs. Queens Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Mercer vs. Queens Betting Trends

Mercer has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Bears games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Queens has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Royals games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this year.

