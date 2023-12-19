Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tattnall County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tattnall County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tattnall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Long County High School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.