How to Watch the Capitals vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) will host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) on Wednesday, with both squads coming off a win in their most recent game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in on TNT, Max, and MNMT to see the Capitals play the Islanders.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info
|Capitals vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Islanders Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|Capitals
|4-1 WAS
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|Islanders
|3-0 NYI
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have given up 78 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Capitals' 67 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tom Wilson
|28
|10
|8
|18
|20
|19
|33.3%
|Dylan Strome
|28
|12
|6
|18
|10
|16
|53.6%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|28
|5
|12
|17
|16
|10
|0%
|John Carlson
|28
|1
|14
|15
|37
|20
|-
|Aliaksei Protas
|27
|3
|10
|13
|10
|15
|34%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have allowed 98 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Islanders' 96 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 16th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|30
|10
|23
|33
|40
|36
|33.3%
|Noah Dobson
|31
|6
|27
|33
|31
|16
|-
|Bo Horvat
|30
|13
|18
|31
|16
|11
|48.5%
|Brock Nelson
|31
|14
|13
|27
|13
|14
|48.9%
|Kyle Palmieri
|31
|9
|10
|19
|15
|5
|36.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.