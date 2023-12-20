Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Coffee County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citizens Christian Academy at First Presbyterian Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
