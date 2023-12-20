Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coweta County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Coweta County, Georgia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Coweta County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell Academy at The Heritage School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: St. Simons Island, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
