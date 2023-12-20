Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Fulton County, Georgia today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Atlanta High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Galloway School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Bearden High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.