How to Watch Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
- Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 99th.
- The Bulldogs record only two more points per game (71.5) than the Mountaineers give up (69.5).
- Georgia is 4-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 81.5.
- Georgia averaged 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% in away games.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|W 80-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 76-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|W 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
