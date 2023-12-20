The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 99th.

The Bulldogs record only two more points per game (71.5) than the Mountaineers give up (69.5).

Georgia is 4-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 81.5.

Georgia averaged 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% in away games.

