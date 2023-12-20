Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|239th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|71.1
|257th
|156th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|136th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|32.6
|206th
|264th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|86th
|133rd
|8.0
|3pt Made
|5.5
|324th
|306th
|11.2
|Assists
|13.6
|160th
|124th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|15.1
|346th
