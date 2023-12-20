The Houston Rockets (13-11) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on an 11-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Hawks vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -3.5 233.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 18 games this season that ended with a point total over 233.5 points.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 245.5, 12 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta is 6-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info

Hawks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 7 29.2% 110.7 233.4 107.3 230 220.3 Hawks 18 69.2% 122.7 233.4 122.7 230 238.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

In its past 10 contests, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.

Atlanta has performed better against the spread away (5-10-0) than at home (1-10-0) this season.

The Hawks' 122.7 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 107.3 the Rockets allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 6-18 against the spread and 11-13 overall when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Hawks and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 6-20 1-6 17-9 Rockets 17-7 4-0 9-15

Hawks vs. Rockets Point Insights

Hawks Rockets 122.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 6-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 11-13 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 122.7 Points Allowed (PG) 107.3 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-4 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-7

