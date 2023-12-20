How to Watch Trae Young, Hawks vs. the Rockets: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-11) will look to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 44% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta has put together a 10-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 21st.
- The Hawks' 122.7 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 107.3 the Rockets give up.
- When it scores more than 107.3 points, Atlanta is 11-13.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (125.5 per game) than on the road (120.7). But they are also conceding more at home (126.2) than away (120.2).
- The Hawks collect 0.5 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (25.3).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Wrist
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Ankle
|AJ Griffin
|Questionable
|Personal
