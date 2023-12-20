Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alperen Sengun, Trae Young and others in the Houston Rockets-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +120) 9.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Wednesday's over/under for Young is 30.5 points, 2.4 more than his season average.

He has grabbed three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Young's assist average -- 11 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (9.5).

Young has hit 3.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -200)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 19.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 20.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (4.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Murray has hit 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -114)

Clint Capela is putting up 11.7 points per game this season, 1.8 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 10.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +118) 0.5 (Over: +110)

Sengun has racked up 19.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Sengun has averaged 0.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -200)

Fred VanVleet is scoring 17.1 points per game this season, 2.4 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has collected 8.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.