The Kennesaw State Owls (3-4) will meet the San Diego State Aztecs (5-4) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Kennesaw State vs. San Diego State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyndall Golden: 3.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK

3.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK Carly Hooks: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Keyarah Berry: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Sophia Rueppell: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

