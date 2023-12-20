How to Watch the Kings vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) will host the Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) -- who've lost five straight on the road -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to watch the Kings try to knock off the the Kraken on TNT, Max, and BSW.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Kraken Additional Info
|Kings vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Kraken Prediction
|Kings vs Kraken Player Props
|Kings vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
Kings vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|Kings
|3-2 (F/SO) LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have given up 66 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Kings rank 11th in the league with 100 goals scored (3.6 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|28
|13
|16
|29
|11
|12
|57.6%
|Kevin Fiala
|28
|6
|23
|29
|19
|10
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|28
|9
|18
|27
|9
|11
|50%
|Trevor Moore
|28
|15
|9
|24
|10
|13
|30%
|Quinton Byfield
|28
|8
|15
|23
|2
|15
|40.9%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 105 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 89 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken are 2-4-4 (40.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 25 goals during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|33
|10
|16
|26
|15
|20
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|33
|4
|21
|25
|16
|20
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|33
|9
|12
|21
|11
|13
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|33
|14
|6
|20
|11
|9
|57.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|33
|5
|10
|15
|16
|23
|45.8%
