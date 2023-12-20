The Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) will host the Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) -- who've lost five straight on the road -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to watch the Kings try to knock off the the Kraken on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Kings vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Kraken Kings 3-2 (F/SO) LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 66 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Kings rank 11th in the league with 100 goals scored (3.6 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 28 13 16 29 11 12 57.6% Kevin Fiala 28 6 23 29 19 10 23.5% Adrian Kempe 28 9 18 27 9 11 50% Trevor Moore 28 15 9 24 10 13 30% Quinton Byfield 28 8 15 23 2 15 40.9%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 105 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 89 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken are 2-4-4 (40.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 25 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players