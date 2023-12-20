Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Murray County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Murray County, Georgia today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Murray County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cartersville High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.