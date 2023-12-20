Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Terrell County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Terrell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell Academy at The Heritage School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: St. Simons Island, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.