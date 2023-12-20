Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tift County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Tift County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Tift County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tiftarea Academy at Stratford Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
