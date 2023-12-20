If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Walker County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenforest Christian Academy at Jasper High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20

1:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20

3:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedartown High School at Gordon Lee High School