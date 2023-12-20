Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Walker County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenforest Christian Academy at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedartown High School at Gordon Lee High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.