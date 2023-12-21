On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Cole Smith going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has a goal in two of 31 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • Smith's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:47 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:05 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:08 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:04 Home W 5-1
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:10 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

