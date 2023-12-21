Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in DeKalb County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sumter County High School at Cedar Grove High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 21

2:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenson High School at Glynn Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 21

4:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lithonia High School at Redan High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 21

5:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tucker High School at Lakeside High School - Evans