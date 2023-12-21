Thursday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the UMass Minutemen (6-2) going head-to-head against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) at 9:00 PM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 victory for UMass, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 77, Georgia Tech 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-3.6)

UMass (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

UMass is 5-2-0 against the spread, while Georgia Tech's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Minutemen are 6-1-0 and the Yellow Jackets are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 72.2 points per game (250th in college basketball) and giving up 71.4 (191st in college basketball).

Georgia Tech is 16th in college basketball at 42.9 rebounds per game. That's 6.0 more than the 36.9 its opponents average.

Georgia Tech knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (215th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

Georgia Tech loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 12.2 (211th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.4.

