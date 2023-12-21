The UMass Minutemen (6-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 17th.

The Yellow Jackets average only 0.7 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Minutemen give up (72.9).

Georgia Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgia Tech averaged 6.1 more points per game at home (72.7) than away (66.6).

At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).

Georgia Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

