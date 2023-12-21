The UMass Minutemen (6-2) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-1.5) 151.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 3-2.

UMass is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Minutemen's seven games have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking puts Georgia Tech 116th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 73rd.

Bookmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia Tech has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

