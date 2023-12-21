The UMass Minutemen (4-2) will meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dabbo Coleman: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Baye Ndongo: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.8 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

Matt Cross: 16.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Cohen: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Keon Thompson: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayden Ndjigue: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 44th 82.5 Points Scored 71.1 257th 193rd 71.2 Points Allowed 73.3 232nd 65th 36.0 Rebounds 35.7 77th 26th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 11.1 54th 156th 7.8 3pt Made 7.3 193rd 10th 18.3 Assists 12.9 212th 46th 9.8 Turnovers 10.6 88th

