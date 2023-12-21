The UMass Minutemen (4-2) will meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Players to Watch

  • Matt Cross: 16.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Josh Cohen: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keon Thompson: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Rahsool Diggins: 11.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jayden Ndjigue: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank
44th 82.5 Points Scored 71.1 257th
193rd 71.2 Points Allowed 73.3 232nd
65th 36.0 Rebounds 35.7 77th
26th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 11.1 54th
156th 7.8 3pt Made 7.3 193rd
10th 18.3 Assists 12.9 212th
46th 9.8 Turnovers 10.6 88th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.