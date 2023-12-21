Georgia vs. Ball State December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (6-2) will play the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM ET.
Georgia vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games
Georgia Players to Watch
- Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zoesha Smith: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ball State Players to Watch
