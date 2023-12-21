The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) play the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus in New Port Richey, Florida TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 62.2 the Bulldogs allow.

Ball State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.

Georgia has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.3 points.

The Bulldogs average 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 68.3 the Cardinals give up.

When Georgia totals more than 68.3 points, it is 6-0.

Ball State has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 43.5 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 43.5 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG% Destiny Thomas: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%

5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

