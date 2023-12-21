The Ball State Cardinals (8-2) play the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus in New Port Richey, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 62.2 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Ball State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.
  • Georgia has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 68.3 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Georgia totals more than 68.3 points, it is 6-0.
  • Ball State has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Cardinals allow defensively.
  • The Cardinals make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia Leaders

  • Javyn Nicholson: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 43.5 FG%
  • Zoesha Smith: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG%
  • Destiny Thomas: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%
  • Asia Avinger: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
  • Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Troy W 86-70 Stegeman Coliseum
12/16/2023 Georgia Tech L 64-53 Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 Pittsburgh W 65-59 Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/21/2023 Ball State - Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/30/2023 Wofford - Stegeman Coliseum
1/4/2024 Texas A&M - Stegeman Coliseum

