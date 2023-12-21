Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Gwinnett County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Brookwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Valdosta High School at Meadowcreek High School