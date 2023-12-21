Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal when the Nashville Predators face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Parssinen averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:22 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:07 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

