Thursday's game features the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) and the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center (on December 21) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-74 victory for Kentucky.

The game has no line set.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-8.8)

Kentucky (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

Louisville's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, and Kentucky's is 6-4-0. A total of six out of the Cardinals' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 74.5 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per outing (249th in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

Louisville is 94th in college basketball at 38.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Louisville connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6 on average.

The Cardinals rank 244th in college basketball with 92.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 235th in college basketball defensively with 91.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Louisville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 12 per game (197th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (223rd in college basketball action).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.7 points per game. They're putting up 90.2 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are giving up 73.5 per contest to rank 246th in college basketball.

Kentucky comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It records 38.2 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8.

Kentucky knocks down 10.4 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 40.8% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.7%.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 5.4 per game, committing 9.2 (18th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

