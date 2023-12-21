Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lowndes County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lowndes County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valdosta High School at Meadowcreek High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
