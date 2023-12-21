How to Watch the Mercer vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Mercer Bears (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up an average of 61.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Mercer is 3-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.
- The Mountaineers score only 1.6 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears give up (67.9).
- Appalachian State is 5-3 when scoring more than 67.9 points.
- Mercer is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bears concede.
- The Bears shoot 37.0% from the field, just 6.4 lower than the Mountaineers concede.
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.8 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Deja Williams: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
- Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)
- Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.4 FG%
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 73-60
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|W 55-52
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/17/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 74-63
|Hawkins Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|1/2/2024
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Hawkins Arena
