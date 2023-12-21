How to Watch the Predators vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-3) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Nashville Predators (18-14) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Flyers and the Predators take the ice.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Flyers Additional Info
|Flyers vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Predators Prediction
|Flyers vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|Flyers
|3-2 (F/OT) NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 99 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- The Predators' 100 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|32
|16
|20
|36
|37
|25
|55.6%
|Roman Josi
|32
|7
|20
|27
|24
|9
|-
|Ryan O'Reilly
|32
|13
|13
|26
|13
|29
|52.9%
|Gustav Nyquist
|32
|4
|16
|20
|20
|5
|40%
|Colton Sissons
|32
|10
|6
|16
|8
|15
|51.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have allowed 81 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Flyers' 90 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals over that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|31
|16
|11
|27
|9
|22
|29.4%
|Travis Sanheim
|30
|4
|18
|22
|27
|16
|-
|Sean Couturier
|29
|7
|14
|21
|16
|25
|50.3%
|Joel Farabee
|31
|11
|9
|20
|10
|9
|36%
|Owen Tippett
|31
|11
|8
|19
|9
|12
|43.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.