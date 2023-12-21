Can we anticipate Yakov Trenin lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • In seven of 31 games this season, Trenin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • Trenin has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:15 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:21 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

