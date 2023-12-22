Seeking info on how to watch all of the college football postseason matchups now that bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here? Below, we outline how you can watch all nine games involving teams from the ACC.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights 6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 22 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers 5:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats 5:45 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN

