Clint Capela's Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Capela posted 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 134-127 win against the Rockets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Capela, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.8 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 10.7 12.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 23.7 27.6 PR -- 22.5 26.1



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Heat

Capela is responsible for attempting 8.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.6 per game.

Capela's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.8.

Allowing 111.8 points per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 24 8 12 0 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.