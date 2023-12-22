In DeKalb County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Clayton High School at Redan High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 22

12:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenson High School at Bradwell Institute

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 22

1:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Brunswick, GA

Brunswick, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside High School - Evans at Lithonia High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22

5:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Grove High School at Valdosta High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22

6:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 22

6:30 PM CT on December 22 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tucker High School at Meadowcreek High School