DeKalb County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In DeKalb County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Clayton High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenson High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeside High School - Evans at Lithonia High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Grove High School at Valdosta High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Atlanta High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tucker High School at Meadowcreek High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.