We have high school basketball action in Fulton County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 22

11:00 AM ET on December 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clayton High School at Redan High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 22

12:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Sumter County High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 22

2:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon School at The First Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at Fort Payne High School