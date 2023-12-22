Friday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) and the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) at Stegeman Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-65 and heavily favors Georgia to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 22.

The matchup has no line set.

Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 82, North Florida 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-17.4)

Georgia (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Georgia has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while North Florida is 6-4-0. A total of four out of the Bulldogs' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Ospreys' games have gone over.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.5 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per contest (156th in college basketball).

Georgia loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. it collects 37.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 142nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 40.5 per contest.

Georgia connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Bulldogs' 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 255th in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 108th in college basketball.

Georgia and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 11 per game (113th in college basketball) and force 10.9 (283rd in college basketball action).

