The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.

Georgia is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 140th.

The Bulldogs put up the same amount of points as the Ospreys allow (73.5).

When Georgia totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-0.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Georgia performed better in home games last season, scoring 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game away from home.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 away from home.

Georgia averaged 6.8 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 31.3% away from home.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule