The North Florida Ospreys (7-6) travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Georgia vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline North Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-16.5) 150.5 -2000 +1000
FanDuel Georgia (-16.5) 151.5 -2500 +1100

Georgia vs. North Florida Betting Trends

  • Georgia has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Bulldogs' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • North Florida has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
  • Ospreys games have hit the over six out of 10 times this year.

Georgia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia is 75th in the country. It is far below that, 86th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Bulldogs have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
  • Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

