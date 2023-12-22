Georgia Southern vs. Longwood Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 22
Friday's game features the Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) and the Longwood Lancers (2-8) facing off at Joan Perry Brock Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-63 win for heavily favored Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 22.
The Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 74-48 victory against Hampton on Tuesday.
Georgia Southern vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
Georgia Southern vs. Longwood Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Longwood 63
Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Eagles took down the Detroit Mercy Titans at home on November 25 by a score of 81-59.
- Based on the RPI, the Lancers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
- Georgia Southern has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).
Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins
- 81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 172) on November 25
- 81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 207) on November 29
- 85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 235) on November 24
- 81-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 323) on December 14
- 82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 329) on November 11
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 22.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)
- Simone James: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.6 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)
- Torrion Starks: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%
- Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 61.2 FG%
Georgia Southern Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a +234 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.3 points per game. They're putting up 83.0 points per game, 16th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.7 per contest to rank 133rd in college basketball.
- At home, the Eagles score 86.1 points per game. Away, they score 77.5.
- At home Georgia Southern is giving up 56.7 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than it is away (70.5).
