The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

Georgia Tech is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors sit at 305th.

The Yellow Jackets' 72.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.9 the Rainbow Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.9 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).

At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.8.

Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech sunk more triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule