The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-1.5) 138.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Hawaii has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Rainbow Warriors' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Yellow Jackets have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

