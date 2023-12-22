In this year's Gasparilla Bowl, the UCF Knights are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 64 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 64 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-4.5) 63.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

UCF is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

