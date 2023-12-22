Friday's contest that pits the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Fiserv Forum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-65 in favor of Marquette, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

The matchup has no line set.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Georgetown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-16.8)

Marquette (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, and Georgetown's is 5-6-0. The Golden Eagles are 3-7-0 and the Hoyas are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +128 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (109th in college basketball) and give up 67.6 per outing (104th in college basketball).

Marquette loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is pulling down 33.1 rebounds per game (310th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.9 per contest.

Marquette hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Golden Eagles record 100.9 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball), while giving up 87.1 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball).

Marquette has won the turnover battle by 4.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (62nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (54th in college basketball).

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas' +48 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (198th in college basketball).

Georgetown wins the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It records 37.3 rebounds per game, 155th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.6.

Georgetown knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.7% from beyond the arc (63rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.1%.

Georgetown has committed 1.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.0 (276th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (249th in college basketball).

