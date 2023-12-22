Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) will visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (16-12) at Kaseya Center on Friday, December 22, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trae Young vs. Bam Adebayo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Bam Adebayo Total Fantasy Pts 1177.5 739.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.1 41.1 Fantasy Rank - 7

Buy Adebayo and Young gear on Fanatics!

Trae Young vs. Bam Adebayo Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's averages for the season are 28.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.1 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (third in NBA).

The Hawks have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 123.1 points per game (third in league) and conceding 122.9 (28th in NBA).

Atlanta ranks 13th in the league at 44.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.7 its opponents average.

The Hawks hit 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 38% rate (fifth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Atlanta has won the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 13.1 (15th in NBA) while forcing 14.6 (fifth in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo's numbers for the season are 22.0 points, 3.9 assists and 9.6 boards per contest.

The Heat outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 112.9 points per game to rank 20th in the league while allowing 111.8 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA) and have a +31 scoring differential overall.

Miami loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. it records 40.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.4 per outing.

The Heat hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 39.4% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Miami has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA action) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trae Young vs. Bam Adebayo Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Bam Adebayo Plus/Minus Per Game 1.1 -1.3 Usage Percentage 32.1% 28.5% True Shooting Pct 59.1% 57.8% Total Rebound Pct 4.6% 16.1% Assist Pct 45.4% 19.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.