Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Murray, in his most recent time out, had 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 122-113 loss to the Heat.

We're going to break down Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.1 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.8 PRA -- 30 31.4 PR -- 24.6 25.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 18.2% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.0 per contest.

He's taken 6.1 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 10th in the league, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

Conceding 45.6 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 25.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the NBA, giving up 14.3 makes per game.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 38 13 2 9 1 0 0

