The Utah State Aggies and the Georgia State Panthers play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Utah State has the 25th-best offense this season in terms of points scored (34.1 points per game), but ranks 16th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (33.8 points allowed per game). Georgia State ranks 79th in the FBS with 25.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 105th with 30.8 points given up per contest on defense.

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Georgia State vs. Utah State Key Statistics

Georgia State Utah State 372.8 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.3 (34th) 431.9 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.6 (96th) 171.6 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.6 (26th) 201.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.8 (42nd) 14 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (125th) 16 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (39th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 2,368 passing yards (197.3 per game) while completing 67% of his passes. He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 625 yards (52.1 ypg) on 135 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has carried the ball 274 times for a team-high 1,350 yards (112.5 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 23 receptions this season are good for 234 yards.

Robert Lewis' 881 receiving yards (73.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 70 catches on 105 targets with seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught 46 passes and compiled 581 receiving yards (48.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has racked up 1,815 yards (151.3 ypg) on 138-of-213 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 122 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 68 carries.

Davon Booth has racked up 734 yards on 116 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Rahsul Faison has collected 688 yards on 105 carries, scoring five times.

Jalen Royals' leads his squad with 1,023 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 68 catches (out of 94 targets) and scored 14 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has hauled in 82 passes while averaging 70.9 yards per game and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Micah Davis has compiled 36 receptions for 628 yards, an average of 52.3 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Utah State or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.